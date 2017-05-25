BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics sees IPO priced between $5-$7/shr
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
May 25 Frontier Communications Corp
Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut
Karen Singer says met with Pallack, proposed CEO of SITO Mobile Ltd and no longer objects to Pallack's installation as CEO