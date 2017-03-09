March 9 (Reuters) -

* Nokia and Tata Power Delhi Distribution join forces to modernize electrical grids with advanced communications networks Source text - (Delhi-NCR, India  Nokia has provided the leading Indian power utility Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TATA Power-DDL) with a state-of-the-art Internet Protocol/Multiprotocol Label Switching (IP/MPLS) network to support the management of its electrical grid in its area of operation in North and North-west Delhi. This deployment has enabled TATA Power-DDL to support both mission-critical operational services as well as traditional business and IT services all on a single communications network.)