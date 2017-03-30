BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Nokia Corp
* Says shares tendered in offer represent approximately 88.39 percent of all shares and votes in Comptel, excluding the treasury shares held by Comptel
* Says preliminary results of tender offer represent approximately 83.30 percent of all shares and votes of Comptel on a fully diluted basis as defined in terms of tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: