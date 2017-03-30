BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Nokia Corp
* Nokia Corp says has been selected by altán redes to design, build and operate a new nationwide lte and 5G-ready wholesale network in Mexico
* Nokia Corp says the project in Mexico will generate a total investment of more than $7 billion over nine years
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018