BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Nokia Corp
* Says Nokia and Facebook successfully completed multiple submarine field trials over a 5,500 km submarine cable between New York and Ireland
* Says submarine field trial of Nokia Bell Labs' new probabilistic constellation shaping (PCS) technology used shaped 64-QAM, which achieved a record spectral efficiency of 7.46 b/s/Hz and increased the stated capacity of the system by almost 2.5 times Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.