April 20 Nokia Oyj

* Says according to the preliminary results, shares tendered during the subsequent offer period for all shares and option rights of Comptel represent approximately 3.96 percent of all the shares and votes

* Says together with the shares tendered during the actual offer period and acquired through market purchases represent approximately 96.88 percent of all the shares and votes in Comptel Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)