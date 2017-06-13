US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed amid oil worries
* Dow down 27 pts, S&P up 1.25 pts, Nasdaq down 3.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)
June 13 Nokia Oyj :
* Announces pricing and early results for its tender offers and consent solicitation
* Accepted for purchase all alu notes validly tendered at or prior to early tender date in full
* Accepted for purchase 2019 notes validly tendered at or prior to early tender date with a pro-ration factor of 69.4277%
* Says it is exercising early settlement election and early settlement date will be June 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 27 pts, S&P up 1.25 pts, Nasdaq down 3.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)
* MGM Resorts International announces redemption of 11.375% senior notes