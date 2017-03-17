March 17 Nokia Corp

* Says organizational changes include the separation of Nokia's current Mobile Networks business group into two distinct organizations

* Says one focused on products and solutions, called Mobile Networks, and the other on services, called Global Services

* Says Marc Rouanne, currently Chief Innovation and Operating Officer, will become president of Mobile Networks business group

* Says Igor Leprince, currently Executive Vice President of Global Services, will take role of President of Global Services, a new business group

* Says Monika Maurer, currently Chief Operating Officer of Fixed Networks, will assume position of Group COO

* Says Samih Elhage has decided to leave nokia to pursue new opportunities

* Says changes effective from April 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)