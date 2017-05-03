New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 3 Nokian Tyres Plc
* acting CEO Andrei Pantioukhov tells conference call that the building of a new plant in the United States does not change the company's dividend outlook for the coming years, says Nokian has a solid financial position
* says in long term, Nokian would also need a new tyre plant in Central Europe: "to improve our business, in a couple of years we should discuss that option as well" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.