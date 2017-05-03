May 3 Nokian Tyres Plc

* acting CEO Andrei Pantioukhov tells conference call that the building of a new plant in the United States does not change the company's dividend outlook for the coming years, says Nokian has a solid financial position

* says in long term, Nokian would also need a new tyre plant in Central Europe: "to improve our business, in a couple of years we should discuss that option as well" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)