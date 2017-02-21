Feb 21 Comptel
* the board Of directors of Comptel posts a statement
regarding the voluntary public tender offer by Nokia
* offer period under tender offer is expected to commence on
or about February 27 and to run for approximately four weeks
* board believes the proposed combination creates "an agile
player in the OSS market and forms a foundation for profitable
growth and innovation"
* says combination would reduce risks related to the
consolidation between industry players
* says offer is not expected to have a material effect on
operations and business locations of, or on number of jobs at
Comptel
* says the consideration offered by Nokia to Comptel is fair
* board concludes that entering into the deal is in the
interest of Comptel's shareholders, unanimously recommends to
accept the offer
