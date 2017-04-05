April 5 Widepoint Corp

* Nokomis Capital, L.L.C reports 15.4 percent stake in Widepoint Corp as of April 3, 2017

* Nokomis Capital L.L.C. - Purchased common stock of Widepoint Corp based on belief that the common stock, when purchased, was undervalued

* Nokomis Capital L.L.C. - Have engaged, intend to continue to engage, in discussions with Widepoint's management, board regarding composition of board, senior management team Source text: [bit.ly/2oE3XP7] Further company coverage: