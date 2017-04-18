April 18 Nomad Foods Ltd

* Nomad Foods announces launch of senior secured notes offering

* Nomad Foods Ltd - Nomad Foods Bondco Plc intends to offer EUR 500.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2024

* Nomad Foods - intends to use proceeds of offering, to refinance existing Euro, Sterling denominated term loans

* Nomad Foods Ltd - also intends to use proceeds of offering to refinance issuer's existing floating rate senior secured notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: