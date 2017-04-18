BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 18 Nomad Foods Ltd
* Nomad Foods announces launch of senior secured notes offering
* Nomad Foods Ltd - Nomad Foods Bondco Plc intends to offer EUR 500.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2024
* Nomad Foods - intends to use proceeds of offering, to refinance existing Euro, Sterling denominated term loans
* Nomad Foods Ltd - also intends to use proceeds of offering to refinance issuer's existing floating rate senior secured notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.