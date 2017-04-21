April 21 Nomad Foods Ltd-
* Nomad Foods announces pricing of senior secured notes
* Nomad Foods Ltd says has priced its private offering of
eur 400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% senior
secured notes due 2024
* Nomad Foods Ltd - expects to increase term loans to eur
500.0 million and usd610.0 million, both with maturity dates
extending to may 2024
* Nomad Foods Ltd says company intends to extend maturity of
its eur 80.0 million revolving credit facility until may 2023
* Nomad Foods Ltd - refinancing is expected to close on may
3, 2017
