June 20 Nikkei:

* Nomura Research Institute Ltd's operating profit for April to June quarter will probably edge up 2 percent on the year to about 14 billion yen - Nikkei

* Nomura Research Institute's April-June quarter sales are likely to rise about 10% to just under 110 billion yen - Nikkei

* Nomura Research Institute Ltd probably will maintain its forecast for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2rzTHpk) Further company coverage: