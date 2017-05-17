BRIEF-Swift Networks wins infrastructure project
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax
May 17 Non-standard Finance Plc
* Loans at home, group's home-collected credit business, has received its full fca authorisation
* Vicki Allen will succeed Peter Ritchie as chairman