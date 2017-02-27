BRIEF-Sintez recommends 2016 dividend
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 176,234 IN TOTAL FOR PREFERRED SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrDLZS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 27 Nonthavej Hospital Pcl:
* FY net profit 317.4 million baht versus 298.3 million baht
* FY total revenues 1.99 billion baht versus 1.91 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it started first test of Phase II clinical trial of HF10, which will be used for treatment in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma, on May 26