March 14 Noodles & Co
* Noodles & Company announces private placement financing
* Announced a $31.5 million private placement of class A
common stock to MILL ROAD CAPITAL II
* No longer intends to pursue a public offering of its class
A common stock
* Under private placement, Co agreed to issue to Mill Road
8.9 million shares of class A common stock at a price per share
of $3.55
* Proceeds of private placement will be used to satisfy
liabilities associated with Co's plan to close underperforming
restaurants
* Proceeds will be used to satisfy liabilities arising from
data breach that occurred in 2016, to fund capex related to
Co-owned restaurants
