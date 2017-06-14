June 14 Noodles & Co:
* Noodles & Company announces senior management and board of
directors changes
* Says Sue Daggett appointed interim CFO
* Says Paul Murphy appointed chairman of the board
* Says chairman of the board robert hartnett resigned
* Says Dave Boennighausen promoted to chief executive
officer
* Noodles & Co - initiated a search among both internal and
external candidates to identity individual to serve as company's
permanent CFO
* Noodles & Co - Murphy currently serves as chief executive
officer of Del Taco Restaurants Inc having held position since
February of 2009
* Noodles & Co - Robert Hartnett will remain a director of
company
