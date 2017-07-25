FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Noranda Income Fund reports Q2 financial results
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
U.S.
U.S. House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Jordanians protest against Israel at funeral of shot teenager
World
Jordanians protest against Israel at funeral of shot teenager
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
Top News
India swears in Ram Nath Kovind as 14th president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Noranda Income Fund reports Q2 financial results

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Noranda Income Fund

* Noranda Income Fund reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Noranda Income Fund says Q2 zinc metal sales totalled 74,447 tonnes, up 21% from 61,555 tonnes for last year

* Noranda Income Fund says Q2 adjusted net revenues were $85.6 million, up 52% from $56.4 million in Q2 2016

* Noranda Income Fund -in light of ongoing strike by unionized workers at processing facility, fund continues to evaluate all potential scenarios

* Noranda Income Fund says has deferred providing guidance for zinc metal production and sales targets for 2017

* Noranda Income Fund - fund's processing facility continues to operate at partial production with eligible staff due to strike

* Zinc metal production in Q2 2017 declined 27% to 50,521 tonnes from 69,289 tonnes in q2 2016

* Noranda Income Fund - effective with start of Q3, fund will report its financial results in U.S. currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.