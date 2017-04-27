British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Noranda Income Fund
* Noranda Income Fund reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Adjusted net revenues were c$43.9 million, down 45% from c$80.4 million in q1 2016.
* Qtrly zinc metal production decreased 26% to 50,048 tonnes from 67,627 tonnes in Q1 2016.
* Production of zinc metal is currently at 50% to 60% of normal operating levels
* In Q1 2017, realized zinc prices were us$1.33 per pound and zinc premiums were us$0.07 per pound
* Main challenge facing fund is ability for processing facility to continue to operate profitably
* Noranda income - due to strike by unionized workers at processing facility deferred providing guidance for zinc metal production and sales targets for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.