April 11 NorCom Information Technology AG :

* Achieved a total output of 18.1 million euros ($19.21 million)(previous year: 16.5 million euros) and an EBIT of 1.6 million euros (previous year: 1.1 million euros) as of the end of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)