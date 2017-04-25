April 25 Nord Anglia Education Inc

* Transaction valued at approximately $4.3 billion

* Enters into agreement to be acquired by consortium led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and baring private equity Asia

* Nord Anglia Education shareholders to receive $32.50 per share in cash

* Deal to be financed through a combination of cash contributed by CPPIB and BPEA and third party financing

* Merger agreement provides for a so-called "go-shop" period

* Initial go-shop period is 30 days as per merger agreement

If completed, merger will result in company becoming a privately-owned company