BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Nord Anglia Education Inc
* Transaction valued at approximately $4.3 billion
* Enters into agreement to be acquired by consortium led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and baring private equity Asia
* Nord Anglia Education shareholders to receive $32.50 per share in cash
* Deal to be financed through a combination of cash contributed by CPPIB and BPEA and third party financing
* Merger agreement provides for a so-called "go-shop" period
* Initial go-shop period is 30 days as per merger agreement
* If completed, merger will result in company becoming a privately-owned company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
