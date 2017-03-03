Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 3 Nord Anglia Education Inc
* Nord Anglia Education Inc - Entered into two separate agreements to acquire two international schools in Europe and Middle East.
* Nord Anglia Education Inc - Combined consideration for two schools is expected to be approximately $147 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)