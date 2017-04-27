BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Nord Anglia Education Inc:
* Nord Anglia Education reports second quarter fy2017 financial results
* Q2 revenue rose 6.7 percent to $259.5 million
* Adjusted net income increased 4.5% to $28.9 million in Q2 FY 2017 from $27.7 million in Q2 FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.