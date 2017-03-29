BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 Convatec Group Plc
* Result of placing
* Nordic capital and Avista have sold an aggregate of 375 million ordinary shares at 260 pence each, raising gross proceeds of 975 million pounds($1.21 billion) ($1 = 0.8066 pounds)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.