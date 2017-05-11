BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co to consider raising funds by way of issue of redeemable NCDs
* Says to consider raising funds by way of issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures
* Nordic Investment Bank files for shelf of up to $20 billion, relating to possible offering by NIB of medium-term notes, Series D due nine months or more from date of issue
SAO PAULO, June 20 Brazil's state-run bank Caixa Econômica Federal, the country's largest mortgage lender, suspended new low-rate housing loans due to lack of funds, the lender said in a statement late on Monday.