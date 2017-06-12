BRIEF-Dean Foods Co acquires Uncle Matt's Organic
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic
June 12 NORDIC LEISURE AB:
* NORDIC LEISURE HAS ENTERED INTO BINDING AGREEMENT REGARDING ACQUISITION OF ALL SHARES IN KAMA NET AB
* PURCHASE PRICE IS A MAXIMUM OF SEK 77 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, June 22 The parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons on Thursday vowed to cut the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply, joining other major fast-food chain operators in the battle against the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.