BRIEF-CohBar announces private placement offering
* Cohbar inc says intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 3.3 million units at a price of us$1.50 per unit
June 13 Nordic Nanovector Asa
* Will host a conference call on June 14 to present updated results from its ongoing lymrit 37-01 phase 1/2 clinical trial of betalutin in patients with relapsed/refractory indolent non-hodgkin's lymphoma
* These data will be presented at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML) on 14-17 June in Lugano, Switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)
* Cohbar inc says intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 3.3 million units at a price of us$1.50 per unit
* Roche receives fda approval for fourth-generation hiv combination antigen-antibody assay --allowing detection of infection with high sensitivity and specificity