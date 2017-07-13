BRIEF-Nordic Semiconductor Q2 EBIT at $ ‍4.8​ mln, above expectations

July 13 (Reuters) - NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA:
* q2 Revenue $ 58.7 Million (Reuters Poll $57.2 Million)
* q2 Ebit $ 4.8 Million (Reuters Poll $4.1 Million)
* Expects Gross Margins to Be in the Range of 46% – 48% for h2, in Line With the Previous Half Year but Below Lt Target of 50%
* Says Strong Momentum During the First Half of 2017 Continues in the Second Half of 2017
* Expects Bluetooth to Be the Growth Driver for 2017
* THE 2H 2017 OUTLOOK RANGE PROVIDED IS BASED ON A 30% GROWTH IN BLUETOOTH FOR THE LOWER END AND 40% FOR THE UPPER END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)