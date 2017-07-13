FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Nordic Semiconductor Q2 EBIT at $ ‍4.8​ mln, above expectations
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
World
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 13, 2017 / 5:12 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Nordic Semiconductor Q2 EBIT at $ ‍4.8​ mln, above expectations

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA:

* q2 Revenue $ ‍58.7​ Million (Reuters Poll $57.2 Million)

* q2 Ebit $ ‍4.8​ Million (Reuters Poll $4.1 Million)

* Expects Gross Margins to Be in the Range of 46% – 48% for h2, in Line With the Previous Half Year but Below Lt Target of 50%‍​

* Says Strong Momentum During the First Half of 2017 Continues in the Second Half of 2017‍​

* Expects Bluetooth to Be the Growth Driver for 2017

* THE 2H 2017 OUTLOOK RANGE PROVIDED IS BASED ON A 30% GROWTH IN BLUETOOTH FOR THE LOWER END AND 40% FOR THE UPPER END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.