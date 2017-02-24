BRIEF-Bank of Hangzhou to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 Nordicom A/S:
* Ole Steensbro to step down as CEO
* Steensbro will continue as CEO until March 2017
* Afterwards Steensbro will take over as senior adviser and chairman
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5