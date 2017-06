June 16 NORDICOM A/S:

* ‍HAVE NOW RECEIVED FINALISED TERM SHEETS FOR REFINANCING AND RESTRUCTURING OF EXISTING FACILITIES INTO LONG TERM DEBT FROM ALL KEY FINANCIAL CREDITORS​

* ‍THIS CREDITOR GROUP REPRESENTS 81% OF EXISTING DEBT​

* ‍THERE REMAIN SOME UNCERTAINTIES WITH CREDITORS REPRESENTING 5% OF DEBT WHERE DISCUSSIONS ARE ONGOING AND WITH RESPECT TO FINAL INTERNAL CREDIT COMMITTEE APPROVALS OF KEY CREDITORS​

* AS STATED IN 2016 ANNUAL REPORT, 14% OF TOTAL FINANCIAL DEBT WAS RENEGOTIATED IN Q1 2017

* AS STATED IN 2016 ANNUAL REPORT, 14% OF TOTAL FINANCIAL DEBT WAS RENEGOTIATED IN Q1 2017

* RESULT OF NEGOTIATIONS IS IN LINE WITH EBVAT EXPECTATIONS FOR 2017 OUTLINED IN 2016 ANNUAL REPORT AND EXPECTED TIMELINE FOR CONCLUDING RESTRUCTURING