Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Nordstrom Inc
* Nordstrom board of directors authorizes $500 million share repurchase program and approves quarterly dividend
* Nordstrom Inc - company intends to fund repurchase program from existing cash on hand
* Nordstrom Inc- authorized a repurchase program of up to $500 million of company's outstanding common stock, through August 31, 2018
* Nordstrom Inc - existing repurchase program has $529 million outstanding as of January 28, 2017, and will expire on March 1, 2017
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share
* Nordstrom - repurchase program is in addition to company's existing repurchase program that was approved by board in October 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says