June 8 Nordstrom Inc:

* Nordstrom family files to say, as of June 7, on a combined basis, they own 51.8 million shares of Nordstrom Inc's common stock, representing about 31.2% stake in co

* Nordstrom says it formed a group consisting of Bruce A. Nordstrom; Anne E. Gittinger; Blake W. Nordstrom; erik B. Nordstrom; James F. Nordstrom, Jr.; and Peter E. Nordstrom