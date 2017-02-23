Feb 23 Nordstrom Inc

* On conf call- "early in the year our team took aggressive steps to realign inventory in response to changes in customer demand"

* On conf call- Q4 sales growth outpaced inventory growth by nearly 500 basis points.

* On conf call- five full-line stores in Canada contributed total sales of $300 million in 2016

* On conf call- full year forecast assumes continuation of negative trends in full-line stores offset by upsize online growth

* Exec- " we have roughly 120 full-line stores today, all of them make money they all cash flow positive and we have overall very healthy fleet of stores"

* Exec- over the next 5-10 yrs there's some stores in older centers that we think we can close and consolidate into stores nearby that we are investing in

* Exec- "we're definitely interested in doing less promotional business and in some cases that means not be doing business with some vendors so that's an ongoing thing"