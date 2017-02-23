Feb 23 Nordstrom Inc
* On conf call- "early in the year our team took aggressive
steps to realign inventory in response to changes in customer
demand"
* On conf call- Q4 sales growth outpaced inventory growth by
nearly 500 basis points.
* On conf call- five full-line stores in Canada contributed
total sales of $300 million in 2016
* On conf call- full year forecast assumes continuation of
negative trends in full-line stores offset by upsize online
growth
* Exec- " we have roughly 120 full-line stores today, all of
them make money they all cash flow positive and we have overall
very healthy fleet of stores"
* Exec- over the next 5-10 yrs there's some stores in older
centers that we think we can close and consolidate into stores
nearby that we are investing in
* Exec- "we're definitely interested in doing less
promotional business and in some cases that means not be doing
business with some vendors so that's an ongoing thing"
