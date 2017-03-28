UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 Norfolk Southern Corp:
* On March 23, 2017, Bradway notified corporation of his decision not to stand for re-election
* Board confirmed on March 27, that Robert Bradway would not stand for re-election as director at co's 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
* On March 28, 2017, board amended bylaws to decrease number of directors from 13 to 12 - SEC Filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nItwxG) Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.