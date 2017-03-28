March 28 Norfolk Southern Corp:

* On March 23, 2017, Bradway notified corporation of his decision not to stand for re-election

* Board confirmed on March 27, that Robert Bradway would not stand for re-election as director at co's 2017 annual meeting of shareholders

* On March 28, 2017, board amended bylaws to decrease number of directors from 13 to 12