BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Norinvest Holding SA:
* For 2016, expects to book a total consolidated income of around 59 million Swiss francs($59.20 million), net result of around 4 million francs Source text - bit.ly/2nvrChZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9967 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.