June 5 Norsat International Inc:

* Norsat announces filing of supplemental information for Hytera $11.25 USD offer and date for reconvened meeting to approve arrangement

* ‍Adjourned meeting to resume on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at 2:00 pm (pacific time)​

* ‍Independent directors recommend securityholders to vote for arrangement with Hytera prior to proxy cut-off of 2:00 pm on June 20​