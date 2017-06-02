June 2 Norsat International Inc:

* Norsat announces investment Canada notice regarding proposed acquisition by hytera communications co., ltd.

* Norsat International inc says notice satisfies investment canada act condition for closing of acquisition of Norsat by Hytera

* Norsat International - certain additional regulatory, securityholder approvals still required; if obtained, transaction expected to close in q3 2017