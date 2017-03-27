March 27 Norsat International Inc:
* Norsat International Inc - transaction has unanimous
support of norsat's independent directors.
* Norsat International Inc - enters into definitive
agreement with Hytera Communications Co Ltd to be acquired for
$10.25 USD per share
* Norsat International Inc - proposed transaction values
norsat at an equity value of approximately $62 million usd
* Norsat International Inc - transaction will have a
termination fee of $2.0 million
* Norsat International - arrangement agreement provides for,
among other things, customary non-solicitation provisions, with
"fiduciary out" provisions
