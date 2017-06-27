UPDATE 3-Cyber attack hits shipper Maersk, causes cargo delays
* Maersk's container shipper and port units hit by cyber attack
June 27 Norsat International Inc:
* Says receives final court approval for plan of arrangement with Hytera Communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 American International Group Inc CEO Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday the company would likely slow the pace of share buybacks and instead spend on acquisitions.