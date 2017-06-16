June 16 Norsat International Inc
* Norsat International - Says amended offer is to acquire
Norsat (not 'Hytera') for cash consideration of $11.50 per share
* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications
Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.50 per share
* Norsat International - To increase both Norsat and Hytera
termination fees from $2.5 million to $3.0 million, respectively
* Norsat International - Independent directors have
determined that based on amended offer from Hytera, Privet
subsequent acquisition proposal ceases to be a superior proposal
* Norsat International - there can be no assurance that
amended offer will lead to execution of further amendment of
amended agreement with Hytera
