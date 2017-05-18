May 18 Norsat International Inc

* Norsat notifies Hytera of superior proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC

* Norsat International Inc - special committee has reviewed and considered an updated unsolicited acquisition proposal from Privet Fund Management

* Norsat International Inc - updated unsolicited proposal from privet fund management is to acquire co for cash consideration of US$11.00 per share

* Norsat International - independent directors determined Privet proposal constitutes "superior proposal" as defined in arrangement agreement with Hytera