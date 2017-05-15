BRIEF- Orix JREIT to take out loans of 12.4 bln yen
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co Ltd, on June 23, with interest rate of 0.24 percent and maturity date on June 20, 2022
May 15 Norsat International Inc:
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
* Norsat International-received updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management to acquire co for cash consideration of US$11.00 per share
* Privet proposal is not subject to any due diligence or financing conditions
* Norsat International - privet indicated it is prepared to sign agreement on non-financial terms and conditions identical to agreement with Hytera
* Norsat International- special committee comprising all independent directors of board will review, consider if Privet proposal is a "superior proposal"
FRANKFURT, June 20 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said it had agreed to sell Etraveli Holding to CVC Capital Partners as part of a review of its online travel businesses.