BRIEF-Norsk Hydro to buy remaining 50 pct of Sapa from Orkla

July 10 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro Asa

* Norsk hydro: hydro acquires sapa to create a global aluminium champion

* Orkla and Norsk Hydro have entered into an agreement whereby Hydro is to purchase Orkla's 50% interest in Sapa

* Sapa enterprise value NOK 27 billion ($3.24 billion)

* Accretive to earnings and strong cash generation from sapa from day 1

* Synergies of nok 200 million per year, mainly related to remelt and recycling

* Transaction will be financed through cash positions and issuance of bonds in norwegian and international markets, and will be temporarily funded by committed undrawn credit lines

* Committed to retain its investment grade rating and a robust balance sheet

* Hydro will maintain its dividend policy of returning 40 percent of net income over cycle, with nok 1.25 per share seen as a floor in 2017.

* Purchase price will be paid in cash at completion, adjusted for net debt and normalized working capital

* Sapa will enable us to assume global leadership, establish a platform for growth, and provide responsible operations and sustainable solutions for future low-carbon economy

* Sapa will enable us to assume global leadership, establish a platform for growth, and provide responsible operations and sustainable solutions for future low-carbon economy

* Is now confirming its position as world's leading integrated aluminium company and transaction reinforces our strategic direction