June 2 Norske Skogindustrier Asa:

* Norske skogindustrier asa says launches a recapitalization transaction that will significantly reduce group's debt level

* Norske skogindustrier asa says transaction proposal consists of a maturity extension of eur 290 million ssn from 2019 to 2021,

* successful transaction will pro forma reduce total debt inclusive perpetual notes from nok 8.7 billion to around nok 4.2 billion

* Norske skogindustrier asa says proposal includes exchange of all unsecured bonds and perpetual notes into equity

* Transaction will improve group's book equity to approximately nok 3.5 billion

* Norske skogindustrier asa says proposal includes rights issue raising up to eur 70 million in new money to finance group's planned projects