* Nortech systems reports first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 sales $28.3 million versus $29 million

* Nortech systems inc - "expect company's facilities in china and mexico to post significant revenue growth in 2017"

* Nortech systems inc - "by end of q1, backlog had rebounded nicely across our three core markets, rising 15 percent overall"