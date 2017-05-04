GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 North American Palladium Ltd
* North American Palladium announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share C$0.07
* Q1 revenue rose 36 percent to C$44.3 million
* North American Palladium Ltd - Qtrly mill production of 40,252 ounces of payable palladium was comparable to 40,216 payable ounces produced in q1 2016
* North American Palladium Ltd - Company's previous 2017 guidance of Palladium production remains unchanged
* Qtrly palladium sales of 33,297 ounces versus sales of 37,768 ounces
* All in sustaining cost for second half of 2017 is expected to drop to $550-560 per ounce
* North American Palladium Ltd - Conversion of underground mining operations to sls mining method is expected to be complete by mid-year
* North American Palladium Ltd - AISC for second half of 2017 is expected to drop to $550-560 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.