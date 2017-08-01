FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-North American Palladium •Q2 earnings per share C$0.14

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - North American Palladium Ltd

* North American Palladium announces return to profitability with its second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.14

* Q2 revenue rose 76 percent to C$70.3 million

* North American Palladium Ltd qtrly mill production of 50,222 ounces of payable palladium in comparison to 38,203 payable ounces produced in Q2 2016

* North American Palladium Ltd- ‍all in sustaining costs were US$644 per ounce sold in Q2 versus US$699 in Q2 2016​

* North American Palladium-Q3 production to be "slightly impacted" by rehabilitation work in underground ore bins, will reduce production over 3 week period

* Qtrly ‍underground production was 455,169 tonnes, at an average grade of 3.9 grams per tonne, up 66 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

