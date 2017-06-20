June 20 North American Palladium Ltd
* North American Palladium signs option agreement for the
sunday lake project and commences new exploration strategy
* North American Palladium Ltd - signing of a definitive
option agreement with Impala Platinum Holdings Limited and
Transition Metals Corp
* North American Palladium -agreement provides co with
exclusive right to acquire 75% ownership position in Sunday Lake
project located near thunder bay
* North American Palladium Ltd - commenced implementation
of a new exploration strategy, as part of its overall business
plan
* North American Palladium Ltd - new exploration strategy
features up to $10 million of annual exploration spending over
next three years
* North American Palladium -deal for cumulative cash payment
of $3.5 million, completing minimum $4.5 million in qualified
expenditures over 5-year staged earn-in period
