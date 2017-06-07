June 7 North American Palladium Ltd
* North American palladium - announces results of a
feasibility study including a new life of mine ("lom") plan for
its lac des iles mine property
* North American palladium ltd - "bullish outlook for
palladium is based on current and projected supply deficits"
* North american palladium - as per feasibility study,
average mill operating rate is of about 12,250 tonnes per day
for lac des iles mine property
* North American palladium-plan includes average mining rate
of 6,250 tpd from underground sources, 5,420 tpd from surface
sources, averaged over 2018-2025
* North American palladium ltd - cash flow analysis
associated with lom plan resulted in a cumulative after-tax cash
flow of $678 million
* North American palladium ltd - lom plan commences on july
1, 2017 and includes continuous production from lac des iles
mine for 9.5 years
* As per feasibility study, total lom capital expenditures
is of $303 million for lac des iles mine property
